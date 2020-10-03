Novak Djokovic sweeps past Daniel Galan into last 16

PARIS – Novak Djokovic maintained his imperious progress at the French Open with a 6-0 6-3 6-2 drubbing of Colombian Daniel Galan to move effortlessly into the last 16 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was rarely extended by his 153rd-ranked opponent and even found time to help out with court sweeping duties when the match was interrupted by rain.

Djokovic, like 12-time champion Rafa Nadal, has reached the last 16 without the loss of a set although things will toughen up with powerful Russian Karen Khachanov up next.

The 33-year-old Serb won the first set in 28 minutes and when he broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set a rare 'triple bagel' looked a distinct possibility.

But Galan, a lucky loser from qualifying, got on the board with a forehand winner which brought loud cheers from the small crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.