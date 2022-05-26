Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Panic attack derails former champion Halep at French Open

Romania's Simona Halep returns to China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Romania's Simona Halep returns to China's Qinwen Zheng during their women's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Published 56m ago

Share

Paris — Former champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack in her French Open defeat to China's Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.

The distressed 19th-seeded Romanian slumped in her chair at the end of the first set and required the attention of the doctor.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It was just a panic attack. I didn't know how to handle it, because I don't have it often," said the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon winner.

"I was leading the match. I was playing well. I lost it. I couldn't focus.

More on this

"After the match, it was pretty tough. But now I'm good. I'm recovered, and I will learn from this episode. Nothing dangerous. The doctors checked everything. Everything was perfect."

Zheng, just 19 and making her Paris debut, triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 and will face either 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko or France's Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

AFP

Related Topics:

French OpenTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP