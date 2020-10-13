Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros record will never be broken, says Andy Murray

PARIS - Rafa Nadal's record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport's all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, Andy Murray has said.

Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

"It's an amazing achievement," Murray told reporters in Cologne ahead of an ATP 250 event. "I don't think what (Nadal) has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten.

"He's one short of winning the same amount at just one tournament as Pete Sampras did in Grand Slams.

"I think it's one of the best records in sport, maybe the best.