Simona Halep, Coco Gauff advance but players bemoan 'nasty’ French Open

PARIS - Top seed Simona Halep celebrated her 29th birthday in style with a 6-4 6-0 victory over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday, while other players were left frustrated by the wet, windy and cold conditions.

Former champion Halep, who skipped last month's US Open due to Covid-19 concerns, became the first women's winner under Court Philippe Chatrier's new retractable roof as she escaped the worst of the weather.

Making her Roland Garros main draw debut, 16-year-old US sensation Coco Gauff continued to impress by claiming the fourth win of her career over a top-20 player as she eased past the ninth seed Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3.

Former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka complained on court about the "ridiculous" playing conditions but did enough to beat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-1 6-2.

"I'm glad that I'm able to finish and now I can watch everybody struggle with this weather," Azarenka noted.