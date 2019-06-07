Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning against Johanna Konta of Britain. Photo: EPA/Srdjan Suki

PARIS – Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova beat Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5 7-6(2) to reach the French Open final on Friday, recovering from deficits in both sets to claim victory. Vondrousova became the first teenager to reach the French Open final since Anna Ivanovic in 2007.

Konta led 5-3 in the opening set on a rainy Court Simonne-Mathieu and had three sets points but allowed the 19-year-old to claw her way back.

The Briton also led 5-3 in the second set but again failed to capitalise and Vondrousova hit back to take it into a tiebreak which she won with a superb drop shot.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after winning against Amanda Anisimova of the USA at Roland Garros. Photo: EPA/Yoan Valat

Meanwhile, Australian Ashleigh Barty ended 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova's run at the French Open to reach the final with a rollercoaster 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Barty, the first Australian woman to play a final here since Sam Stosur in 2010, will take on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Anisimova, who had knocked out defending champion Simona Halep in the previous round, rallied from 5-0 down to take the opening set and open a 3-0 lead in the second, only for the momentum to shift again in favour of Barty.

Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight or semi-finals at a Grand Slam, put up a great fight to save five match points but Barty sealed the win on her sixth in light drizzle.

Reuters



