Japan's two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka produced scowls rather than smiles at the China Open in Beijing on Sunday despite reaching the second round with a straight-sets win.
Fourth seed Osaka, fresh off her title triumph at the Pan Pacific Open, struck 26 winners win a 6-3 7-6(5) win over American Jessica Pegula, only to complain about the way she had played.
"During tournaments, the first match is always the worst for me," Osaka said. "But I was kind of expecting it to be better because I just played really well in Tokyo (Osaka).
"I don't know, I thought it would carry on. I was a little bit frustrated that I felt my game wasn't really where I left it. I just felt like today I was really riled up, not really sure why."
After committing only seven unforced errors in the opening set, Osaka's game began to leak mistakes as Pegula forced break points early in the second.