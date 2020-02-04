‘Gateserer’ fired up for Match in Africa









Roger Federer and the people of Mzansi would say half-South African too, as his mother Lynette hails from Johannesburg - is teaming up with another great name, Bill Gates, for Friday’s Match In Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium./Dita Alangkara) Roger Federer is one of the greatest, if not THE greatest, names in tennis. Now the Swiss maestro - and the people of Mzansi would say half-South African too, as his mother Lynette hails from Johannesburg - is teaming up with another great name, Bill Gates, for Friday’s Match In Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium. Federer and Gates will take on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in a celebrity doubles match on Friday evening, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion disclosed at the weekend that his team will have a special name. Challenge accepted!

What’s your team name?

Ours is #Gateserer 😎 https://t.co/RzyHphgbhc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 31, 2020

“Challenge accepted! What’s your team name? Ours is #Gateserer” Federer tweeted in response to Noah’s challenge, in which he stated that the local crowd will be supporting him and Nadal.

Microsoft founder Gates tweeted “Game on!”, while Nadal had yet to respond, having lost in the Australian Open quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem last Thursday.

Federer, who went down to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, is scheduled to spend some time in Namibia today as part of his work with the Roger Federer Foundation, before landing in Cape Town tomorrow afternoon.

Nadal, who travelled to Dubai from Melbourne, is set to open one of his academies in Kuwait tomorrow when he will also play an exhibition match against fellow Spaniard David Ferrer before flying to the Mother City.

