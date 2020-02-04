Now the Swiss maestro - and the people of Mzansi would say half-South African too, as his mother Lynette hails from Johannesburg - is teaming up with another great name, Bill Gates, for Friday’s Match In Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium.
Federer and Gates will take on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in a celebrity doubles match on Friday evening, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion disclosed at the weekend that his team will have a special name.
Challenge accepted!— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 31, 2020
What’s your team name?
Ours is #Gateserer 😎 https://t.co/RzyHphgbhc