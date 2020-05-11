Gerard Pique pessimistic that 2020 Davis Cup will go ahead

BARCELONA – Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique on Monday cast major doubts over the chances of Madrid staging the Davis Cup finals this year.

Pique's company Kosmos took over the organisation of the event for the first time last year, and in its first year with a new format Spain won the tournament in November in Madrid.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought tennis to a standstill until at least mid-July, and likely longer. Pique told the Movistar network he has serious doubts because around this year's edition of the team event.

"There is a lot of uncertainty right now," he said. "We are trying to be on top of everything the National Sports Council, and the government, is saying regarding having spectators inside the Magic Box arena.