CAPE TOWN – Local tennis fans countrywide have been left high and dry after failing to secure tickets for the Roger Federer - Rafael Nadal Match In Africa 6 in Cape Town next February. Many irate fans voiced their anger on social media platforms after failing to purchase tickets when online booking opened on Wednesday morning.

The Roger Federer Foundation who are hosting the event said 48 000 tickets were sold in a matter of minutes after booking opened.

“To all the fans out there who have booked - or tried to book - a ticket or a hospitality package this morning for The Match in Africa 6 event taking place in Cape Town next year, we are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support," said Janine Händel, CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation.

"Lines were opened up by Computicket at 09h00 and within a record time of fewer than 10 minutes, the tickets were sold.

"To ensure that everybody has a good view, the event is running with the availability of 48,000 seats.

"We are considering adding more grandstands.

"Also note that the event will also be televised."

African News Agency (ANA)