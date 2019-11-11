The injured Milos Raonic will miss the Davis Cup finals for Canada. Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

BERLIN - Canada were dealt a blow to their Davis Cup hopes on Monday as Milos Raonic pulled out of their team for the Madrid finals with a back injury. "My health has continued to let me down through this entire year and now once again," the 31st Raonic said in a federation statement. "I will take the appropriate time to get healthy and I look forward to being back on court next season."

Brayden Schnur, the world number 94, was called up in his place to join Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil in the November 18-24 tournament.

Canada face the United States and Italy in Group F of the restructured men's team competition. Six group winners and the two best runners-up progress to the knock-out phase.