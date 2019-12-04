PRETORIA – Former South African doubles star and current ATP touring coach, Jeff Coetzee, will guide South Africa at the ATP Cup, which is set to be held across three Australian cities (Perth, Brisbane and Sydney) in early 2020.
The international men’s team event takes place from January 3 to 12 in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open in Melbourne, and will feature teams from 24 countries. SA has been drawn in Group A and will face Serbia, France and Chile in Brisbane.
The country’s former world number five Kevin Anderson, together with doubles specialist Raven Klaasen will spearhead the South African team in the inaugural event. They will be joined by rising singles star, Lloyd Harris, experienced doubles campaigner, Ruan Roelofse and world number 18-ranked junior, Kholo Montsi.
Coetzee has enjoyed a golden 2019 after steering his Colombian charges, Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, to the Wimbledon and US Open men's doubles titles, in the process elevating them to a number one ATP doubles ranking.
“I am delighted to coach the South African ATP Cup team. It always means so much to represent my country,” said Coetzee.