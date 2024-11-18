Karen van Huyssteen quickly becoming the queen of Padel4Good

Karen van Huyssteen has quickly developed a solid reputation on the Cape Town Padel scene as one of the toughest players on the circuit. This past weekend, she proved again why it is always beneficial to be on her team by winning the 23rd Padel4Good tournament with her partner, Danelle Pieterse.

Competing in a Women’s event (level 2-3), Van Hyssteen walked away with her third Padel4Good title, a feat which has added to her growing confidence. “Winning is always amazing,” says Van Huyssteen.

The excitement “Who doesn’t like to win? I love the excitement of the player who draws my number,” referring to the on-day partner selection process. “When my partner realises they are playing with me, they’re either of the belief that they have a strong chance of winning the tournament or feel a sense of relief that they don’t have to be smashed by me,” said Van Huyssteen with a chuckle.

“This weekend’s tournament was not too tough for me, I knew I was stronger than most there, but it was a lucky draw. I play a lot with my head and put a lot of pressure on the opponents so they can’t pick on my partner. It’s also essential to make your partner feel good and support them because they are happy to play with me but also don’t want to let me down and I try to make them feel as good as I can and help them as much as I can.” While Van Huyssteen has dominated many padel courts since picking up a racquet three years ago, she feels that she can do better. “I have won lots of tournaments, mixed tournaments, and in the ladies comps, but I fall short when the number one and number two players in Cape Town are in the same events. So I have lots to work on, but hey, at the age of 52, I am no spring chicken.”

Padel4Good is one of the fastest-growing Padel brands in South Africa, growing the sport that has become one of the latest crazes. Padel4Good however not only provides a platform for enthusiasts, but the sporting charity also plays an integral role in vulnerable communities. Padel4Good, along with all its sponsors has joined the battle against femicide, and abuse against women and children as all proceeds from the tournament are donated to charities and homes across the Western Cape, and this is one of the reasons why Van Huysteen loves being part of this brand.

“This Padel community is absolutely lovely and I am very grateful for Padel4Good. It’s always fun. I love all the people. They all feel like family. I don’t think I’ve missed one yet,” added the champion. The final Padel4Good event will be the brand’s second double-header show taking place on December 6 and 7. Stay tuned to their Instagram page for more details.