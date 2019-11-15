JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s favourite tennis son, Kevin Anderson, will make his return to the country in an exhibition match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Soweto early in the new year.
The two-time Grand Slam finalist will be crossing swords with rising star Lloyd Harris in February. The match will be part of Tennis SA’s (TSA) BNP Paribas Rising Stars tournament final.
Anderson will make his return to a South African tennis court for the first time since he won the 2011 SA Open at Montecasino.
“As a programme ambassador I feel extremely proud to see this initiative grow and make a real impact on the development of South Africa’s future tennis stars,” Anderson said in a pre-recorded message on Friday.
“I am delighted to reveal that I will be returning to South Africa to play an exhibition match against fellow South African Lloyd Harris. Lloyd is part of an exciting new generation of players that are making a name for themselves on the ATP tour. For me, there is no better way to support a new tennis revolution with a South African sporting showdown.”