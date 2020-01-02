Kim Clijsters holds her daughter as she poses with her trophy after defeating Vera Zvonareva during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. A mother of three, the 36-year-old Belgian announced plans in September to come out of retirement for a second time. But her return, initially scheduled for January, has been pushed back due to a knee injury.

Clijsters, who previously rejoined the circuit between 2009 and 2012, said her priority this time was ensuring she was around when her children, aged between three and 11, needed her.

"It's going to be different than before, I'm not going to play a lot of tournaments," Clijsters said in an interview with The Telegraph. "The kids aren't going to travel with me as much.

"I'm going to have to pick my tournaments wisely to see what works with the kids and with school, exams... My kids and their schedules will not be affected by my decision to come back."