MELBOURNE – Having scaled Africa's highest mountain during the offseason, former world number one Garbine Muguruza hopes to reach new heights at the Australian Open after suffering a tumble down the world rankings in 2019.
The Venezuela-born Spaniard made another determined push at Melbourne Park on Thursday, heaving herself out of a mid-match slump against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the third round with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.
The bright start at the year's first Grand Slam follows a disappointing finish to a 2019 season which saw her dumped out of the first round at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
The 26-year-old cut her season short, swapped her rackets for crampons and headed to Tanzania with a friend to climb 5,895 metre (19,340 feet) Mount Kilimanjaro, a five-day expedition in which she scaled cliffs, waded through icy rivers and passed bitterly cold nights.
"It was a very hard challenge, completely different to what I do," Muguruza, now ranked world number 32, told reporters at Melbourne Park.