BRISBANE – Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season.
More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, with Kyrgios' hometown of Canberra experiencing its worst air quality and residents have been told to stay indoors.
"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires," world number 30 Kyrgios wrote on Twitter. "I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer."
