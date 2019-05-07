SA's Lloyd Harris has moved up to his career best rankings.Photo: BLD communications

JOHANNESBURG – The South African rising tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached a personal career high of 87th in the world on the latest ATP Rankings. He reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger event in Ostrava, Czech Republic last weekend.

He returns to action on Tuesday at the Open du Pays d'Aix (ATP Challenger) in France. He is seeded 3rd at the event and faces local player, Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, South Africa's doubles star Raven Klaasen will also be in ATP tournament action this week.



Raven is playing at the Madrid Open and gets his tournament underway on Tuesday afternoon alongside temporary partner, Robin Haase. The duo face the Zverev brothers ( Alexander and Mischa) in a tricky doubles round of 32 tie.



Raven has been playing with temporary partners in recent weeks, after regular partner, Michael Venus, tore ligaments in his left foot last month.

However, Venus is expected to be fit and back with Raven in time for the French Open.

African News Agency (ANA)

