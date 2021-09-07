Lloyd Harris to spearhead SA Davis Cup team in New York

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's new Davis Cup captain Christo van Rensburg today announces the team for the World Group II tie against Venezuela at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York. Lloyd Harris, who is presently enjoying the form of his life at the US Open, will spearhead the team.

Following an agreement between the two national associations, South Africa will be regarded as the home nation and Venezuela the visiting nation, with the tie scheduled for 18 and 19 September. It takes place a week after the US Open and most of the players would have been fully acclimatised by then. "Lloyd Harris is playing some of his best tennis, which is exciting, and this team has the experience, youth, speed and power," said Van Rensburg, who will lead the SA team for the first time. Davis Cup veterans Ruan Roelofse and doubles specialist Raven Klaasen will back up Harris.

They will be joined by 20-year-old Philip Henning, and 21-year-old players Sipho Montsi, who are both based in the United States where they compete on the collegiate circuit. "The depth of this team consists of the up-and-coming college stars, and being in New York makes it easier for them to get off from college duties," Van Rensburg said. "Coming together earlier than usual will give me more time with every player and prepare them for the matches.

"I look forward to the energy of brainstorming with the younger generation and also hearing from the more experienced players in this team," Van Rensburg said. "We will all learn from each other, and I'm hoping we can play some amazing tennis." SA team (singles / doubles world ranking):

Lloyd Harris (46/274) Raven Klaasen (NA/23) Ruan Roelofse (783/229)

Sipho Montsi (1 358/1 231) Philip Henning (NA/NA) Captain: Christo van Rensburg

Venezuela Team: Ricardo Rodriguez (592/619) Luis David Martinez (NA/99)

Brandon Perez (1 935/1 503) Dimitri Badra (NA/NA) Captain: Maurice Ruah