Andy Murray announced he will return to singles action in Cincinnati. Photo: Nick Wass/AP Photo

LONDON – Britain's Andy Murray has confirmed he will make his return to singles action next week at the Western and Southern Open Masters event in Cincinnati, which begins on Monday. Murray posted on his official Facebook page: "That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo."

The 32-year-old, who has won three grand slam titles, has not played a singles match since the Australian Open in January.

Murray had been suffering from an ongoing hip problem and in a tearful press conference after his defeat to Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in Melbourne, he feared his tennis career might be over.

But the former world number one underwent what he described as a "life-changing" operation and made a comeback in the doubles tournament at the Queen's Club Championships in June.

He went on to win his first title in two years at Queen's alongside another Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

At Wimbledon, Murray paired up with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles, and he has recently played with his brother Jamie in Washington at the Citi Open.

dpa