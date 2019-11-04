Despite Novak Djokovic winning the title in Paris, the semis run was enough for Rafael Nadal (pictured) to become the second-oldest player to top the rankings after Swiss Roger Federer achieved the feat aged 36 in 2018. Photo: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo

Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard's semi-final run at the Paris Masters. Nadal withdrew minutes before his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal injury, with the 33-year-old deciding not to take any risks ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals.

Despite Djokovic winning the title in Paris, the semis run was enough for Nadal to become the second-oldest player to top the rankings after Swiss Roger Federer achieved the feat aged 36 in 2018.

"I'm super happy with my season," Nadal said. "It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a way to be back playing at a very high level of tennis and be in the situation that I am today.

"I'm very proud about the year that I am having."