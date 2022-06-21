Nick Kyrgios first to sign to Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency

London - Nick Kyrgios on Monday became the first athlete to join Evolve, the new sports agency co-founded by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka broke with IMG last month to launch Evolve with longtime agent Stuart Duguid. Evolve describes itself as a multifaceted agency focused on brand partnerships, investing, creating athlete-owned businesses, and philanthropy.

"Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve," Osaka told sports business website Boardroom.

"He's got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport. We have some big things in the pipeline for him that are very unique and pioneering."