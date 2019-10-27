Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open champion, arrived in Shenzen having won the last two tournaments she played — in Osaka, Japan, and Beijing. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

SHENZHEN – Naomi Osaka extended her winning-streak to 11 matches after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in the first of three round-robin matches at this year's WTA Finals on Sunday. Osaka, the Australian Open champion, arrived in Shenzen having won the last two tournaments she played — in Osaka, Japan, and Beijing.

The two-time Grand Slam champion failed to take advantage of two match points when serving at 5-2 in the third, but nailed down the victory on a third match point when serving in the 10th game.

Kvitova surrendered the encounter when she sailed a backhand crosscourt wide on the final point.

The only other time Osaka played Kvitova took place when the Japanese player captured this year's Australian Open final bu a score of 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.