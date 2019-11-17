MADRID - Gerard Pique hopes players and fans have "the week of their lives" when a radically changed Davis Cup takes place in Madrid's La Caja Majica next week.
The Barcelona defender's investment company Kosmos has teamed up with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), providing the financial muscle to revamp the 119-year-old tennis team competition.
Instead of two nations playing off on home soil, 18 nations will gather in Madrid for a week-long competition battling to reach next Sunday's final.
While traditionalists have questioned the wisdom of largely ditching the old format and Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt even questioned Pique's involvement, the Spaniard believes the event will win over the sceptics.
"I want them to have the best week of their lives," the 32-year-old Pique said in the build-up to the event which will start on Monday with a glitzy opening ceremony expected to feature his wife, Colombian singer Shakira.