BERLIN - Tennis players have spoken out against the Australian Open on Tuesday after qualifying matches for the grand slam tournament were allowed to take place and later suspended due to poor air quality conditions.
One player, Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, was forced to retire from her match at 6-4, 5-6 against Swiss Stefanie Voegele when she sunk to her knees with an episode of uncontrollable coughing.
"I was really scared that I would collapse," Jakupovic told the Australian Associated Press.
"I just couldn't breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor. It's not healthy for us."
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard required medical assistance before completing a three-hour match and certain players are unhappy with the tournament organisers.