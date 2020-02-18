Kim Clijsters says there was much to be pleased about in her comeback match against Garbine Muguruza after the Belgian matched the pace and intensity of the Australian Open finalist before losing 6-2 7-6(6) in Dubai on Monday. Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

Kim Clijsters says there was much to be pleased about in her comeback match against Garbine Muguruza after the Belgian matched the pace and intensity of the Australian Open finalist before losing 6-2 7-6(6) in Dubai on Monday. Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters was making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since the 2012 U.S. Open and the 36-year-old said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt.

"I had a good feeling out there," she told reporters at the Duty Free Tennis Championships.

"I do feel a little bit of, I'm not going to say relief, but a feeling of the pace I can handle.

"Obviously she's probably not the hardest hitter out there. There's some girls that hit the ball a lot harder. I felt like I was able to go toe-to-toe with her from the baseline.