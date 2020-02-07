CAPE TOWN – “I better get him this time!” That was how Roger Federer was psyching himself up for tonight’s Match In Africa against Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
Federer was reminded that his great Spanish rival was the only person to have beaten him in any of the previous Match In Africa events around the world.
And one would think that the 38-year-old would feel at home, seeing that his mother Lynette was born and raised in South Africa.
Lynette and father Robert were present during Friday’s ‘Learning For Play’ initiative with children from local townships in the afternoon, as well as the short practice session between the two legends on the specially designed court at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.
Lynette’s South African accent was still strongly evident during a brief exchange in Afrikaans with IOL Sport.