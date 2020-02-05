CAPE TOWN - Trevor Noah might be a funny man, but Roger Federer has assured the comedian that he won’t be the butt of jokes for his tennis ability at the Match In Africa at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion arrived in the Mother City on Wednesday afternoon after a quick trip to Namibia, where he spent some time with schoolchildren who receive assistance from the Roger Federer Foundation.
The 38-year-old also visited Namibia’s President Hage Geingob before flying to Cape Town, where he smiled and hesitated a bit when asked about Noah’s tennis prowess.
“I’ve only seen videos of him! But he doesn’t need to look worried, as we will make him look good too,” Federer said at a press conference at the Cape Town International Airport.
“Trevor has done amazing things with his show, and I only met him briefly once in New York. I felt if there’s someone who would fit in nicely in this event – with him half-Swiss and half-South African, and hopefully people will be happy to see him as well – showing that if you work hard and believe in yourself, you can make it really far. And all four of us can speak the same language.”