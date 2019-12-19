FLORIDA – Former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson hosted Courtside Cause — his third charity event — over the weekend at the Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club in Florida, USA.
The event benefitted First Serve, Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal Rescue and Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance.
“For our third charity event, it was great to be able to expand it even further and help more worthy causes this year. I know how much the money we raise helps these organisations, so the more we can raise and help, the better,” Anderson said.
The event raised more than $90,000 (R1.2m). Anderson played a singles match against former World No. 69 Jesse Levine and Coco Gauff competed against Shelby Rogers, before Anderson and Gauff faced Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan.
Working towards putting on such a successful event also helped put things in perspective for Anderson, who has dropped to No. 91 in the ATP Rankings due to elbow and knee surgeries that limited him to five tournaments in 2019.