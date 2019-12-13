Kevin Anderson, one of South Africa's finest players. Photo: Reg Caldecott

SOWETO - Kevin Anderson will face off against fellow South African, Lloyd Harris, on February 2, in the national final of BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis in Soweto. Tennis SA (TSA) on Friday confirmed the Arthur Ashe Tennis Facility will host the exhibition match between two of South Africa’s most prominent tennis players.

The Anderson v Harris Soweto Showdown will headline the national primary schools final of BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis, which takes place in Soweto from January 31 to February 2.

Rising Star Tennis is a new grassroots tennis initiative aimed at increasing participation and passion for tennis among young South Africans.

In 2019, the initiative has seen over 350 primary school teams fighting it out for the chance to progress to the national final.