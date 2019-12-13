Kevin Anderson, one of South Africa's finest players. Photo: Reg Caldecott

SOWETO - Kevin Anderson will face off against fellow South African, Lloyd Harris, on February 2, in the national final of BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis in Soweto.

Tennis SA (TSA) on Friday confirmed the Arthur Ashe Tennis Facility will host the exhibition match between two of South Africa’s most prominent tennis players.

The Anderson v Harris Soweto Showdown will headline the national primary schools final of BNP Paribas RCS Rising Star Tennis, which takes place in Soweto from January 31 to February 2.

Rising Star Tennis is a new grassroots tennis initiative aimed at increasing participation and passion for tennis among young South Africans.

In 2019, the initiative has seen over 350 primary school teams fighting it out for the chance to progress to the national final.

Anderson is one of South Africa’s most successful tennis players, having reached fifth spot in the ATP singles rankings in 2018. His career highlights include reaching the US Open and Wimbledon men’s singles finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The match will be his first appearance in his home country since 2011.

Lloyd Harris is the rising star of SA tennis and faced off against Swiss legend Roger Federer on the Centre Court at Wimbledon earlier this year. Anderson and Harris are also set to team up to represent South Africa at the ATP Cup in Australia in early 2020. 

African News Agency (ANA)