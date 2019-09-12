SA's Kevin Anderson after knee surgery with a thumbs up. Photo: @KAndersonATP via Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Kevin Anderson on Thursday confirmed he had undergone knee surgery. Anderson, 33, on Monday announced he would be taking the rest of the season off to recover from his injury but made no mention of surgery.

Thanks so much for your very nice messages! They’ve been great to read these past few days, especially as I came out of surgery. My team, doctors & I decided to move forward with a procedure to help my knee. It went well & I look forward to rehabbing & getting back on court 👍 pic.twitter.com/1Bsmd5zFyQ — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) September 12, 2019

“Thanks so much for your very nice messages! They’ve been great to read these past few days, especially as I came out of surgery,” said Anderson on twitter alongside a picture of himself in hospital with a bandage on his right knee.

“My team, doctors and I decided to move forward with a procedure to help my knee. It went well and I look forward to rehabbing & getting back on court.”

Anderson reached a career-high singles ranking of five in July 2018, but an injury-plagued season this year has seen him drop to 18th in the world.

African News Agency (ANA)