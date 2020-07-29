Serena, Coco, Novak, Rafa on entry lists for US Open tune-up

NEW YORK – Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were on Wednesday’s initial entry lists - but No.1 woman Ash Barty, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu were not.

The tournament moved from Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western & Southern Open is scheduled for August 20-28 on the same hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre that are slated to host the US Open from August 31 to September 13.

The US Tennis Association is planning to stage the two tournaments back-to-back in New York while the coronavirus outbreak worsens in other parts of the country and there are lingering questions about international travel.

He rallied, danced, and willed himself into the US Open final. 💪![CDATA[]]>🕺![CDATA[]]>🙌@DaniilMedwed's 2019 run in New York is one worth reliving ➡️ https://t.co/RfDnPrMAHy pic.twitter.com/FXqITv3FA8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 28, 2020

Both defending champions at the Cincinnati event are entered this year: Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in last year’s US Open final, and Madison Keys.