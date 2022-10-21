Simona Halep says she will fight to clean name after doping suspension

Paris — Former world number one Simona Halep said Friday she will "fight until the end" to prove she did not knowingly take a prohibited substance after she was provisionally suspended for doping.
A sample that Halep provided during the US Open in August showed traces of Roxadustat, a drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used in the treatment of patients with kidney problems, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.
Halep, the current world number nine, said the positive test was "the biggest shock of my life".
October 21, 2022
Former world No 1 Halep to rest after nose surgery
Simona Halep to face Beatriz Haddad Maia for Canadian WTA title
Simona Halep battles to victory over Coco Gauff at Toronto Masters
Kasatkina breaks into top 10 as Swiatek dominates WTA rankings
Jabeur slips in rankings after pointless Wimbledon final
'We win Wimbledon,' says Russia tennis chief after Rybakina triumph
"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with," the Romanian tweeted.
"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out."
AFP