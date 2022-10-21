Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, October 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Simona Halep says she will fight to clean name after doping suspension

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates during her women's singles match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Melbourne

FILE - Simona Halep of Romania celebrates during her women's singles match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Melbourne. Photo: Mike Frey/AFP

Published 45m ago

Share

Paris — Former world number one Simona Halep said Friday she will "fight until the end" to prove she did not knowingly take a prohibited substance after she was provisionally suspended for doping.

A sample that Halep provided during the US Open in August showed traces of Roxadustat, a drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used in the treatment of patients with kidney problems, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Halep, the current world number nine, said the positive test was "the biggest shock of my life".

More on this

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with," the Romanian tweeted.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out."

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Simon HalepTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP