BRISBANE – Team South Africa will get its campaign underway at the ATP Cup on Saturday, as first-time captain and renowned ATP coach Jeff Coetzee leads a young, exciting team in the inaugural team event.
The international men’s event is currently being staged in three different Australian cities (Perth, Brisbane and Sydney) from 3-10 January, in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, and will feature teams from 24 countries.
Coetzee said that his team were feeling comfortable, confident and working hard in their preparation. “It has been a great few days of preparations. Everyone in the team is feeling good and ready to go. The whole team has prepared well thus far, and we are all just very excited about the event and cannot wait to compete.”
“I love team competitions. The whole team is in good spirits and it is so fitting to start the year in a team competition,” added the 42-year-old Coetzee.
South Africa will play their opener on Saturday in Group A against Serbia in Brisbane.