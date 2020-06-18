Tennis players in SA set to return to courts under level three lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - South African tennis players, with some restrictions, will be allowed to return to the courts under level three lockdown in South Africa.

Tennis was one of the sports prohibited when SA went into lockdown on March 27 during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but now will be allowed a gradual return to playing without restrictions.

Tennis SA (TSA) released the following statement on Thursday:

“From a Tennis South Africa (TSA) perspective, this return will commence on a staggered basis, with the following players and their coaches now allowed to return to training: ATP, WTA and ITF players; players preparing for national championships; national, provincial, district or private academy squads; any players training for official district or provincial club leagues.

Specific and stringent safety measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with national government protocols, and players, coaches, and facilities will need to first align with these in order to officially return to court.