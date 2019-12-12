JOHANNESBURG - Tennis SA (TSA) on Thursday appointed Grand Slam winning coach, Jeff Coetzee, as the federation’s first-ever director of tennis.
The 42-year-old Coetzee, who originally hails from Okiep in the Northern Cape, will combine his current ATP Tour Coaching responsibilities with the new position and is excited about the opportunity to oversee TSA’s high performance player pathway.
“I am delighted to have accepted this role. It is a great platform for me to give back to tennis in South Africa and to be part of the growth of the sport in our country,” said Coetzee.
“There has been a lot of progress within TSA in the past few years, but there is still much work to be done, especially to create future home-grown Grand Slam players.
“A key focus area for this role is communication and my immediate priority is to build stronger relationships with our players, parents and coaches. As a tennis nation we have huge natural athletic talent, but need to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world and then deliver on those benchmarks.”