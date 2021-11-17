Tennis stars Venus Williams, Simona Halep and Martina Hingis set for South Africa visit

Cape Town - Venus Williams and Martina Hingis will be coming to South Africa to play in the Africa Cares Tennis tournament taking place on the 18th and 19th of December 2021 in Johannesburg. The event will also feature a host of other international tennis players who are set to thrill South African tennis fans over the two days. The event aims to not only promote tennis in South Africa but will be used as a vehicle in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

The events will be open to vaccinated people only. All Covid-19 event protocols will be strictly observed and adhered to, ensuring the safety of all attendees and participants. There will only be 2000 premium hospitality tickets available per day for purchase, complying with the maximum number of people allowed for outdoor events. Tickets will be available for purchase on the Ticketpro ticketing platform from 9am on Friday the 19th of November 2021.