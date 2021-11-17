Tennis stars Venus Williams, Simona Halep and Martina Hingis set for South Africa visit
Cape Town - Venus Williams and Martina Hingis will be coming to South Africa to play in the Africa Cares Tennis tournament taking place on the 18th and 19th of December 2021 in Johannesburg. The event will also feature a host of other international tennis players who are set to thrill South African tennis fans over the two days. The event aims to not only promote tennis in South Africa but will be used as a vehicle in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.
The events will be open to vaccinated people only. All Covid-19 event protocols will be strictly observed and adhered to, ensuring the safety of all attendees and participants. There will only be 2000 premium hospitality tickets available per day for purchase, complying with the maximum number of people allowed for outdoor events. Tickets will be available for purchase on the Ticketpro ticketing platform from 9am on Friday the 19th of November 2021.
Some of the other players who will be participating in the event include Romanian tennis star and grand slam winner Simona Halep, and our very own South African tennis sensation Kholowam Montsi who will participate in the mixed doubles segment as part of the tournament’s initiative to also promote local players.
“Gender-based violence continues to be a widespread problem. I look forward to participating in the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge to help not only raise awareness on gender-based violence but help encourage a change in violent behaviour”, said Hingis.
Some of the official partners of the event are the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation and MOT SA who will be responsible for activations to help educate the youth on issues around gender-based violence and encourage positive change.
The other tennis players participating in the tournament will be announced over the next two weeks. Follow the hashtag #africacarestennis for more updates.
IOL Sport