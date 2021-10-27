Top seeds Fruhvirtova and Borg steal the limelight at David Samaai Junior Open

Cape Town – The victorious top seeds Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) and Leo Borg (Sweden) headlined the second-round action on Wednesday at the David Samaai Junior Open, the ITF Junior Grade A tournament, which is underway at the Kelvin Grove Sports Complex in Newlands, Cape Town. Both Fruhvirtova and Borg earned straight-set wins to advance to the quarterfinal round on Thursday. The 14-year-old Fruhvirtova, who incredibly is ranked No 8 on the ITF Junior (Under-18) world rankings, breezed to a 6-3 6-1 win over 17-year-old Tatyana Nikolenko of Kazakhstan.

She was always in control even when her shots were predictable. She showed remarkable control and struck the ball into the corners with utmost ease. She is a joy to watch and has attracted a fair amount of attention since the tournament started on Monday. On the neighbouring court, Borg, son of legend Björn Borg, the 11-time Grand Slam winner, also enjoyed a fair share of the spotlight with his father sitting courtside. He won 7-5 6-3 against unseeded Patrick Schoen, a promising Swiss junior. In the tight first set, Borg played well within himself. He unleashed heavy groundstrokes and an expansive array of shots which drew fair applause from the appreciative fans.

On occasions, he tossed in helpings of topspin, one of his father's lethal weapons back in the day. Early afternoon play was halted by an unexpected downpour. When play continued after the interruption, the two remaining South African boys in the main draw bowed out of the competition. The Paarl Boys High matriculant William Zulch, a wild card, rushed from the exam room earlier to play his match. He found the going uphill and lost 6-0 6-4 to the fifth-seeded Sebastian Dominko from Slovenia.

On the adjacent court, his mate Luc Koenig put up a gallant fight in an all-African contest. In the end, Koenig surrendered 4-6 7-6(5) 5-7 to Yassine Dlimi of Morocco. The quarterfinals will be played at the Kelvin Grove Sports complex on Thursday. @Herman_Gibbs