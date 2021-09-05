Amazing night for SA giant-killer Lloyd Harris at US Open

CAPE TOWN - The unseeded South African Lloyd Harris pulled off another giant-killing act at the US Open on Saturday evening when he soared into the fourth round following a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over the seventh-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov. It will be the first time that the 39th world-ranked Harris plays a fourth match at a Major. Saturday's outcome marked Harris' second win over Shapovalov this year. In March, Harris enjoyed an upset win over Shapovalov, who is currently the world No 10.

Harris made headlines last month when he defeated Rafael Nadal at the Citi Open in Washington. "It was an amazing night with such an amazing atmosphere," said Harris afterwards.

"I don't have many words to describe my feelings. The fourth round is obviously a major accomplishment for me. It's my first one ever. Now I'm just looking forward to the next match. I can't wait to be back. "Everything is just kind of coming together this season. I feel very confident in my game. I'm serving well, playing well, and I just want to keep that momentum going."