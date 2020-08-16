Bencic latest to withdraw from US Open

NEW YORK – World number eight Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from this year’s US Open, joining a growing list of players who have decided to skip the tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bencic on Saturday announced her decision on Twitter where she also said she would skip the Western & Southern Open which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the August 31-September 13 US Open.

“I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month,” she said.

“I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck.”

The Swiss, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year, is the latest top-10 player on the women’s side to skip the major, joining Australian Ash Barty (one), Canadian Bianca Andreescu (six) Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (five) and Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens (seven).