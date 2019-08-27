Boris Becker, who is commentating on the US Open for Eurosport television, he was unable to produce ID to show he was over 21, the minimum age to buy alcohol. Photo: Richard Drew/AP

NEW YORK – Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker’s attempt to buy beer in a New York supermarket fell flat when the 51-year-old former tennis star was deemed too young to be purchasing alcohol. According to Becker, who is commentating on the US Open for Eurosport television, he was unable to produce ID to show he was over 21, the minimum age to buy alcohol.

In a Twitter post, Becker said: “Guys, I went into supermarket yesterday and wanted to buy couple of beers ...woman at the counter asked me for ID...told her my age (51), she said I look younger and refused me the purchase since I had no ID.”

The three-time Wimbledon winner (1985, 1986 and 1989) added that he took the refusal to serve him as a compliment.

Becker also won three other Grand Slam singles titles: two Australian Opens (1991 and 1996), and the US Open (1989).

Guys, I went into supermarket yesterday and wanted to buy couple of beers .woman at the counter asked me for ID...told her my age ( 51) ,she said I look younger and refused me the purchase since I had no ID...take that as a compliment #NYC — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) August 26, 2019

dpa