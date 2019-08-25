FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Photo: John Minchillo/AP

NEW YORK – Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made it clear he is targeting Roger Federer's record haul of grand slam victories as he prepares to defend his US Open title from Monday in New York. "It does put a certain level of responsibility to me, as well, because I am aiming to do that," Djokovic told a news conference late Saturday.

"It's definitely one of my ambitions and goals, if you want."

Djokovic has 16 slams to Federer's 20, with Rafael Nadal splitting the pair on 18. But Djokovic closed in at Wimbledon in July, saving two match points on Federer's serve to move within four by winning a thrilling five-set final - when a gap of six looked likely.

Federer is now 38 and his last major came at the 2018 Australian Open. Djokovic is six years younger and has the winning touch by claiming four of the last five slams.

"I am 32, so things are a little bit different than they were 10 years ago, but I still feel young inside and outside," Djokovic said. "I am still very motivated to keep going."

Djokovic begins his latest campaign at Flushing Meadows on Monday against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

