Djokovic, Thiem on opposite sides of US Open draw

NEW YORK - Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the US Open final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw on Thursday.

World number one and top seed Djokovic clinched the year's first Grand Slam when he beat Austrian Thiem in five sets and the Serbian is unbeaten with a 21-0 record in a season upended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With five-times winner Roger Federer and defending champion Rafa Nadal skipping the tournament due to injury and Covid-19 concerns respectively, Thiem was named the second seed.

Djokovic opens his campaign for an 18th Grand Slam victory and fourth title at Flushing Meadows against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur while Thiem plays Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev is seeded third and Stefanos Tsitsipas fourth. Alexander Zverev, seeded fifth, has a potentially tough first-round match against big-serving Kevin Anderson who reached the final in 2017.