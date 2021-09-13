Novak Djokovic feels 'relief' after bid for calendar Grand Slam falls short

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic's loss in the US Open final on Sunday denied him a calendar-year Grand Slam but the Serbian world number one said he was just happy his chase for perfection was finally over. Djokovic was left in tears after his taxing bid -- both physically and emotionally -- to become the first man since 1969 to win the year's four Grand Slam ended in a surprisingly one-sided loss to Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

"Relief," the 34-year-old Djokovic told reporters when asked what his emotions were after the match. "I was glad it was over because the build up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot. It was a lot to handle." ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic aims for first calendar Slam for 52 years in US Open final

From the outset, Djokovic was unable to match the level brought by Medvedev, who proved his mettle and got stronger as the match progressed except for a few late nerves while trying to wrap up his first Grand Slam title. Djokovic admitted after the match that the time spent on court this year ultimately took a toll and that he lacked his usual energy. A salute to one of the greatest seasons in tennis history. pic.twitter.com/JZr8PnPVTR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021 "My legs were not there. I was trying. I did my best. Yeah, I made a lot of unforced errors. I didn't have -- no serve really," said Djokovic.

ALSO READ: Even after US Open defeat, Lloyd Harris banks R16m and rockets up the world rankings "If you're playing someone like Medvedev who hits his spots so well, just aces, gets a lot of free points on his first serve, you're constantly feeling pressure on your service games. "I was below par with everything, to be honest. So just one of these days where unfortunately, yeah, wasn't meant to be."

"You guys touched my soul. ... I've never felt like this in New York, honestly. ... I love you and I'll see you soon."



Novak Djokovic thanks the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium after losing in the US Open finals. pic.twitter.com/8ZcVepnCb5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021 During the final changeover, with his hopes of a record 21st Grand Slam all but dashed, emotions got the better of the Serb who held a towel over his face and cried, clearly overwhelmed by the support he was getting from the New York crowd. ALSO READ: This is just the start of big things, says Lloyd Harris after US Open run to quarters Djokovic, who has yet to earn the same level of admiration bestowed on his rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, said the tears were the result of a feeling he had never experienced before from the New York crowd.