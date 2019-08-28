Lloyd Harris is the only South african competing in the US Open men's singles. Photo: supplied.

NEW YORK – South Africa’s Lloyd Harris crashed out of the US Open with a first round defeat at Flushing Meadows, in New York, on Tuesday. The only South African in the men’s singles lost 7-5 7-6 7-6 to qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

#USOpen Result:



Lloyd Harris has been eliminated from the US Open by Egor Gerasimov from Belarus 7-5,7-6,7-6.



It was a gutsy and valiant effort by Lloyd, however his opponent had abit too much on the day to overcome the South African in straight sets.

Day two of the #USOpen will see South Africa’s @lloydharris63 get his campaign underway, as he faces off against Egor Gerasimov this evening at 20:15 (CAT).



Share your messages of support for Lloyd 🏃🏾‍♂️🎾 pic.twitter.com/CtoE9og50L — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) August 27, 2019

Better luck 💪🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1O3Wa9sVjv — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) August 28, 2019

Though Harris lost in straight sets, he hit more winners (50) than his opponent (37). The difference it would seem, came down to unforced errors with Harris making 46 to the 37 of his opponent.

SA’s top-ranked Kevin Anderson withdrew from the tournament last week with a knee injury.

African News Agency (ANA)