Lloyd Harris is the only South african competing in the US Open men's singles. Photo: supplied.

NEW YORK – South Africa’s Lloyd Harris crashed out of the US Open with a first round defeat at Flushing Meadows, in New York, on Tuesday.

The only South African in the men’s singles lost 7-5 7-6 7-6 to qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. 

Though Harris lost in straight sets, he hit more winners (50) than his opponent (37). The difference it would seem, came down to unforced errors with Harris making 46 to the 37 of his opponent.

SA’s top-ranked Kevin Anderson withdrew from the tournament last week with a knee injury. 

African News Agency (ANA)