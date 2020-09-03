SA’s Lloyd Harris goes down to David Goffin after gutsy US Open display

CAPE TOWN - Number seven seed David Goffin of Belgium advanced to the third round of the 2020 US Open with a four-set win over South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, in a match that spanned two hours and 53 minutes.

The 29-year-old Goffin has advanced to the Round of 16 each of the past three years at the US Open. Harris, 23, was coming off his first US Open main-draw win, a three-setter on Monday.

In the first set, Harris certainly had his chances with five break-point opportunities, but was only able to convert once. On the serve, Harris dominated, as he won four of six games at love.

“I had never played him before and didn’t know what to expect with his serve,” said Gofiin, of the South African. “The balls were coming off the court pretty fast and I just wasn’t able to get a good look at his serve.”

Simply looking at the stat sheet, it’s amazing Goffin was able to wrestle the first set away from Harris.