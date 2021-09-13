SA's Lloyd Harris now 31 in the world after thrilling US Open run

CAPE TOWN – Lloyd Harris' breakthrough US Open has propelled him 15 places up the world ranking to a career-high 31st slot. The latest official FedEx ATP Rankings were released on Monday.

The big-serving South African Harris was one of the stand-out unseeded players at Flushing Meadows after he reached the quarter-final round. He has never progressed beyond the second round in a Major before. The 24-year-old also reached the second round doubles. He jumped 43 places and now finds himself at 231 on the world doubles ranking. He is marginally behind Davis Cup teammate Ruan Roelofse (222). After Davis Cup, Harris is likely to find his way to Indian Wells (USA) and the French capital for the year's last two ATP Master's 1000 tournaments on the calendar. It is likely to feature the world's top-ranked tennis players.

South African doubles specialist 38-year-old Raven Klaasen has dropped one place down to world No 24. He and his New Zealand-born partner Ben McLachlan, a Japanese national, suffered a surprise US Open second-round defeat. Klaasen and McLachlan are world-ranked 11th as a pair and could miss out on a lucrative slot at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, from 14 to 21 November. Klaasen, with different partners, is a two-time runner-up at this season-ending event for the highest-ranked doubles teams. Kevin Anderson, 35, has been battling injuries for the past two years but has managed to play a few tournaments, including the US Open. He went out in the second round.