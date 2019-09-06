Kgothatso Montjane will be in her first grand slam final when she takes to the court at the US Open. Photo: Reg Caldecott

NEW YORK – South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane reached a Grand Slam women’s doubles final for the first time at the US Open on Friday. Montjane and doubles partner Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany eliminated second seeds Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands and American Dana Mathewson.

The 33-year-old South African and Ellerbrock, dominated Buis and Mathewson 6-1 in the opening set, but the Dutch-American duo rebounded to take the second set 6-4.

However, Montjane and Ellerbrock regained control in the deciding set, taking it 10-6, to secure a place in the final at Flushing Meadow.

On Saturday, the South African-German pair will face Dutch top-seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the final.

While it will be the first Grand Slam women’s doubles final for Montjane, she isn’t unfamiliar with Grand Slam exploits.

The current world number five from Seshego in Limpopo became the first African woman to play at Wimbledon last year and reached the semifinal round.

Montjane will also be in action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York when she starts her singles campaign against Mathewson.

African News Agency (ANA)