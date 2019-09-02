Serena Williams serves against Petra Martic of Croatia (not pictured) in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 US Open. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK - Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle but recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Williams fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

The 37-year-old America Serena Williams and eighth seed got treatment on her ankle during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off 28-year-old Croatian Martic and reach the last eight, where she will face Wang Qiang of China for the first time.

Serena Williams shakes hands with Petra Martic of Croatia after their match at the 2019 U.S. Open. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

👀 how @serenawilliams stormed past Martic for another quarterfinal appearance in New York.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dEQPPmixw3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2019

Reuters

