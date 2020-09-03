The Latest from the US Open - Anisimova wins match-up of American teens

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament: Amanda Anisimova won a match-up of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the US Open. The 19-year-old Anisimova, a surprise semi-finalist at the French Open last year, steadied her game in the second set and pulled away. The 16-year-old Scott is ranked 637th and was coming off her first tour-level victory in the opening round Tuesday, when she made her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Anisimova, who is seeded 22nd, won the girls’ singles at the Open in 2017. Amanda Anisimova survives a tough test from 16-year-old Katrina Scott and will move on to Round 3. 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 pic.twitter.com/VzjoxX0xYY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020 Tsvetana Pironkova pulled off an upset to reach the third round at the US Open, her first tournament after a three-year break to focus on motherhood.

Pironkova, who has no ranking because of her layoff, beat No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza 7-5, 6-3.

A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova left the women’s tour to give birth to her son Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016, and it's her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

She finished with an ace for her 22nd victory against a top-20 player.

The fourth day of play is underway at the US Open, with Serena Williams, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem among those scheduled to take the court. Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees.

Associated Press (AP)