Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro in the men's final of the 2018 U.S. Open. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK – The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history. The men's and women's singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men's and women's doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.

💰The US Open will offer a record total player compensation at the 2019 event, surpassing the $57 million mark for the first time in the tournament’s history.💰



Read more: https://t.co/Abtyy2tOvF pic.twitter.com/qHzPEjBMyR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 18, 2019

The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.

The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.

The final major of the year will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

AP